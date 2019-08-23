Boxing trainer Billy Graham runs a gym in Porirua for troubled teens who need a bit of help. Director Mark Albiston has turned his story into a 40-minute short film called Billy and The Kids, which screened at the 2019 New Zealand International Film Festival. Previously Albiston talked to the Herald's Canvas magazine about why he felt the project was so important. Today we present seven extended extracts from the film, introduced by Albiston in his own words.

Billy and The Kids was made without any funding. It was a film that I decided to make because it needed to be made.

I decided to make the doco after I took my son to the academy and he was in very

bad shape, hanging out with a group of kids that were all going off the rails really

fast and I was really worried that he'd become a statistic. The gym helped us to turn his life around. That was at the start of last year.

When I took Jude along I had the privilege of seeing the gym from the inside and

hearing the backstories to the kids' lives, many of whom are police referrals and

youth offenders. If you walked in off the street you'd never guess. The place is warm and welcoming, nothing is locked and everyone who goes to the gym looks you in the eye and greets you with a handshake.

The operation has been largely funded by Billy's career as a public speaker and motivator. Only one third of their kids pay the $2.50 per session to attend the gym. Those that can't pay don't and there's never any pressure. I was amazed to find out that this gym that takes police referrals at the drop of the hat doesn't get any government assistance.

The irony is that the only government money that has come close to coming through the gym door was $100,000 for a university study into why Billy and his gyms have such amazing outcomes with youth. The $100,000 that was spent on the study would fund Billy's Naenae gym for a year.

I've chatted to a lot of people about the academies and oddly almost everyone has a story about Billy or the gym. I was talking to a friend Bev Sanson who I hadn't seen in 20 years. He came from the Horowhenua just like me, he now lives in Auckland. When he found out I had made the documentary he told me that he's known a lot of people who've had their lives turned around by Billy and his academy.

What I know about Billy and the number of kids he's saved is sadly just the tip of a big iceberg that Billy's been growing since he opened the gym 12 years ago. Rich kids, poor kids, mentally unwell kids, truant kids, police record kids, you name it they're at the gym with big sweaty smiles.

I can understand that there is probably a stigma with the idea of kids boxing, both of my sons go to the gym now and I understand what's at stake. But the fact is kids at risk aren't drawn to book clubs. The idea of boxing is edgy. But the fact is that most of the kids never even make it into the ring. They exercise, meet friends and talk to one another. For most teenagers that's a list that seldom gets even one tick.

He chooses kids from his academy to go on Outward Bound every year and his kids have become head boys and prefects at the local Naenae college. He's only just started coaching girls in the past couple of years and my bet is that some of the head girls will have a mean left hook too.

The academy takes in police referrals every week. I had one of them teaching me the art of boxing defence last week. He was a great kid ... hard to believe he'd turned up on day one in the back of a police car.

That's why I made the documentary and I'm really proud to say now that it's made that I did.

At the cast and crew screening of Billy and The Kids I looked at the audience and

saw a couple of rows full of people that had their lives changed by Billy and his

academies. After the screening I talked to Laurence Titter who runs one of the

newest academies in Masterton.

Laurence told me that if he hadn't met Billy and gone to the academy as a kid he'd be in prison or dead. He's now the new Billy of Wairarapa and saving kids just like him. And when the Wairarapa Board gave him a hard time about kids not paying gym fees his response was the same as Billy's: we have to coach them anyway. He's one of Billy's Kids.

When Billy first moved back to Naenae's shopping centre to work with the kids he

painted the town hall bright purple because he wanted the rotten boards and the

windows fixed. The Mayor told Billy that he couldn't do that because people were

complaining. Billy said he could and he did because no one else would.

To cut a long story short the rotten boards and the windows got fixed and it's been

repainted in its original colour and well kept ever since. That's how Billy does

business. If it's broken he fixes it and doesn't wait for red tape.

For 12 years now Billy's been taking in broken kids with their heads down to his

boxing academy and sending them back out into the community with their heads

held high. He's done it with sponsorship, his own money and countless hours of his

own time.

Billy's still paying for the paint.

I can't fund a gym but I think that getting some of the amazing stories from Billy's

gym into the world will help to get the word out.

The documentary gives people an insight into what I've seen first hand, and I hope they feel the same way that I did when I went to the gym, a sense of hope that if we support places like Billy and his Youth Foundation we really do have a chance of getting teenage suicide down.

The film isn't just about Billy Graham. Here are some of the stories of the people you'll find at his Porirua gym.

Latu Sisi Talu was a student at Naenae and is now head coach of its sister boxing academy in Cannons Creek.

He loved it from the moment he entered the academy, quickly recognising that he got rewarded for the training effort he put in.

Billy told Latu, "work hard and you'll go places".

"But he also said, if you fight outside of the gym, you'll be kicked out and won't be

allowed to come back. I'm always bullied because I'm a small guy, but that kept me

in control. Every time I was close to beating someone up, in the back of my head I'd

hear 'Latu, remember what Billy said'."

In 2007 Latu won the New Zealand title, having just turned 17. Then he left and went to Auckland to look after his mum who had cancer.

"I had a part-time job and tried to go to school as well, but financially I needed to

work full-time, so I never finished school," Latu says.

It was three years later that he discovered he was an overstayer, from Tuvalu, having been on a student visa. He met with then-local MP Trevor Mallard, who helped him. Latu's now a permanent resident and working towards citizenship.

At Cannons Creek, Latu's trying to create the same thing Billy created for him. A

place where kids can go to feel safe, a home, and where they have the opportunity to realise that they can do anything if they fight for it.

Latu, who has three children of his own, has 200 kids at the academy and there's a

waiting list.

"I don't like to turn people down. You try to show your love for these kids, but you

can't let them all come into the gym," he says.

The most emotional thing for Latu is when the kids demonstrate the values they learn inside the gym outside the gym.

"Parents will come and tell us how their kid has changed, how respectful they're

becoming," he says.

Mikala Jensen, aged 13, goes to Naenae College. She was getting into fights and struggling to turn up to school.

Her mum saw a notice about the academy, and asked if she wanted to go.

"I wanted to learn to box. When I came here I was nervous, but when I got to know the girls, I got happier and happier every time I came here," Mikala says.

Mikala started at the gym this year and says there are girls from both intermediate and college who come here. She trains every Tuesday and Thursday.

"I like that we get to connect with others, like the Cannons Creek academy, and of course we learn boxing skills.

"Billy Graham is a really cool coach, he's funny too," she says.

"I want to learn to box so that I can protect myself if anything happens.

"It's really fun. I love boxing. We get to learn different punches. We get to throw medicine balls."

Mikala says she hasn't been hurt yet.

"We haven't done matches yet. We have to learn our skills first, our footwork, then we might be able to get in the ring and fight each other, but not until we all get our foot skills right. It might take a while. It depends how fast we progress with feet and punching.

"It's made me get into fitness. I never used to like fitness. I feel fitter, like I can run the block now.

"As soon as we get here, we shake hands with everyone and welcome everyone to the academy. We get in a circle to learn each other's names, for anyone who's new.

"Then we get straight into skipping. We talk about our values, like respect and responsibility. Then we do medicine balls and learn our straight lefts and straight rights. We throw them as if we're doing the punch.

"Boxing is one of my favourite things to do. I just enjoy fighting. I'm not a mean person, I just like to challenge myself."

Ali doesn't remember much about his father. He was just 6 years old when his father was rounded up, along with other fathers and the eldest boys in their village in Afghanistan, to be taken away and killed. His body was returned to the village a week later but Ali never saw him. His mother doesn't talk about that time.

His mother Qamar, took Ali, along with his four siblings, and fled to neighbouring Pakistan. Ali says life was dangerous there and they were too afraid to venture out of the town they lived in.

None of the children went to school because it cost money and the family couldn't afford it. Instead, from the age of 6 to 13, Ali worked as a tailor from 8 in the morning until 7 at night, most days. Qamar and his elder sister made sandals to make ends meet.

It was Ali's uncle in Pakistan who helped the family apply for refugee status in either Canada, the US, Australia or New Zealand.

Four years ago they arrived in New Zealand. None of the family spoke English.

Four years on, Ali is now a prefect in his final year at Naenae College.

Ali's the "poster child" for the best possible outcomes for refugee migrants, according to Naenae College principal Nic Richards.

He says those beginnings could have given Ali a jaundiced view on life, he could have reverted to behaviour that was anti-social. Instead, he's chosen to have drive and the self-belief that you can achieve great things, even in the face of adversity.

It was refugee support workers who first suggested the Naenae Boxing Academy.

Ali says staff at the Naenae Boxing Academy gave him the opportunity to chase his dreams, not just with boxing, but it's also helped with school.

"It gives you confidence and helps you to work harder. If you want to win at boxing you have to train harder, that's the same way I look at school. If you want to succeed and pass exams you have to work harder."

Ali loves the gym.

"No matter how hard your day has been, when you come to the gym it's always a good feeling. If you're angry you can let it go on the bag, or sweat it out by training, rather than taking it out on your family. I just like fighting. Not street fighting. In the ring you're trying to knock each other out, but once it's over you're friends again.

"Boxing is about staying composed. You learn how to punch and your footwork, but how the fight turns out comes from the heart and how badly you want to win."

When no one knew Ali was a boxer, he used to get bullied just because he was from Afghanistan. Being a boxer has helped him stand up for himself, and has earned him respect.

"Billy Graham is my role model."

In September Ali won the Wellington Boxing Championships and he's representing Wellington at the nationals.

His next goal is to win nationals and be number one in New Zealand - to be picked to represent New Zealand overseas.

His mum, he says, is very proud of him. He just wants to make her even more proud.