Collectors from around the North Island visited the St John Annual Collectors Fair in Whanganui.

Organiser and St John op-shop manager Fiona Sibbald said the fair was especially busy on Saturday with around 300 visitors.

Sunday was off to a slower start but Sibbald said things were likely to pick up.

"We are well on the way to meeting our target anyway.

"Things are selling well online as well and we have a couple of raffles."

There were seven other stallholders selling their wares at the St John site in Tawa St and all said they had made plenty of sales on Saturday.

" Yesterday there were dealers here from New Plymouth, Palmerston Nth and Hunterville," said Bruce Annear.

"I actually sold quite a few books with New Zealand titles."

Visitors paid $2 at the door and all profits from the fair will go towards supporting the St John Ambulance service in the Whanganui region.