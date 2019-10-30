Four new Future Whanganui champions were presented with grants to support them in their future sporting endeavours at the Ray White Whanganui Secondary School Sports Awards at Whanganui Collegiate on Wednesday night.

The Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui Future Champions Trust aims to give Whanganui people and businesses an opportunity to support our talented sporting youth with a hand up to reach their full potential at international level.

The recipients for this funding round were:

Rebecca Tamati (touch rugby): Selected to compete for the New Zealand under-18 girls' team in the Youth Trans-Tasman series held in Newcastle in January 2020.

Aspen Fell (roller skating): Selected to compete in the World Skate Oceania Roller Skating Championships held in Melbourne in October 2019.

Jordyn Leiasamaivao-Turvey (beach volleyball): Selected to tour and compete with the New Zealand Junior Men's Beach Volleyball held in California in July 2019.

Tara Raj (Golf): Compete in at least 15 national tournaments throughout 2020.

Former NZ Cycling coach Ron Cheatley led the presentations with naming sponsors Hayden and Sarah Gibson from Mitre 10 MEGA Wanganui. A total of $4000 was presented to the four athletes to assist them in their upcoming performances.