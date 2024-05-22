Time to find out about Te Puke’s spatial plan

Western Bay of Plenty District Council's service communications engagement specialist Rachel McLeod, infrastructure planner Ken Lawton and council's strategic adviser: legislative reform and special projects Ariell King with the giant aerial map.

The Te Puke community is being asked to help map out their town’s future by ‘walking the walk’.

Consultation opened on Monday on the Te Puke Spatial Plan which will form a blueprint for future growth of the town over the next 30 to 50 years.

To help people understand the scope of the project, Western Bay of Plenty District Council has created a giant aerial map of Te Puke, which they can walk on.

The map, which will be on display at the Te Puke War Memorial Hall from May 28 until 20 June 20, will show a wide range of landmarks and features, from reserves, halls and community gardens, to schools, churches and marae.

“We really wanted to help the people of Te Puke gain a wider perspective of the place they call home, so they could give informed feedback towards the town’s future. We thought this would be a fun and engaging way to get everyone involved,” says the council’s strategic adviser: legislative reform and special projects Ariell King.

“People should even be able to locate their homes on the map, which is an important part of the experience - thinking about where you live in relation to the facilities and amenities that exist now, and could exist in the future.”

Te Puke’s current population is around 10,250, which is expected to grow to almost 15,000 by 2053. It is anticipated 1600 new homes will be needed to meet this population growth.

Spatial planning goes beyond traditional zoning and land use planning, integrating social, economic, environmental, and cultural aspects.

“A spatial plan is a plan for the spaces and places around a town. It’s about making sure that people have a range of housing options that meet the needs of the community, great places to work, safe parks to visit, a variety of social and recreational opportunities, easy access to services and education, and modern community facilities to enjoy,” says Ariell.

“We want to know what is important to people - what do they think needs improving, what do they want to stay the same, and what other facilities are needed.”

The Te Puke Spatial Plan is the next stage in the council’s planning conversation, following on from their Your Place Tō Wahi kōrero last year.

“We asked the community what they liked about their town and they told us it was the strong sense of community, diverse culture, rural character, strong economy, beautiful environment and being a small enough town to always feel connected.

“It’s clear there is a lot of aroha for Te Puke, but we also know there are things to improve. With the community’s help we can make a plan that not only guides new infrastructure and facilities, but in doing so improves people’s wellbeing.”

Feedback will be used to help develop a Draft Spatial Plan, which will include an action plan showing the proposed timing of projects, and potential funding requirements and sources, which people will also be able to provide feedback on.

Staff and members of the Te Puke Spatial Plan subcommittee - a collaborative community group, including councillors, tangata whenua representatives and community board members - will be out and about over the coming weeks, to hear people’s feedback and answer any questions.

On Saturday between 1.30pm and 4.30pm they will be at Murray Salt Stadium for Te Puke Sports’ home game against Judea, between May 28 and June 20 at Te Puke War Memorial Hall (Tuesdays 10am-1pm, Wednesdays 12-3pm, Thursdays 2-5pm), where people can walk the map, and June 28 at Te Kete Matariki, Jubilee Park between 10am and 4pm.

Feedback can also be given online at www.haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/te-puke-spatial-plan or by filling in a hard copy form at Te Puke Library and Service Centre.

If you are part of a community group or organisation who would like to give collective feedback, please email info@westernbay.govt.nz to set up a time.

Feedback closes at 5pm on June 30.



