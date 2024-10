Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has had 230 calls so far this year.

Emergency calls as at September 30: 230.

We have had 12 calls in the last fortnight.

We were called to two motor vehicle crashes with no extrication required, including one in Tauranga, however we were turned back before we could get there.

On September 16 we responded to a plane crash at Tauranga airport but were again not required and turned back before arrival.

We have had one medical call, sadly fatal, two false alarms and one investigation to a smell of gas with no action required.