Professor Marcus (Vince Shaw, left), Harry Robinson (Jack Brawn), Mrs Wilberforce (Elizabeth Rose), One-Round (Glenn Ward), Corporal Courtney (Zach Wylie) and Louis Harvey (Jolyon Ludbrook).
REVIEW
If you want an entertaining night out that captures all the elements of a great stage production, look no further than Te Puke Repertory’s latest offering, The Ladykillers.
Think dastardly deeds, cleverly choreographed stunt work, great classical music, brilliant stage setting and a witty, fast-paced script held together masterfully by Vince Shaw as Professor Marcus who conveyed the perfect mix of British charm and sinister intentions.
This classic crime comedy is loosely based on the 1955 film The Ladykillers, with stage script written by Graham Linehan.
The action takes place in the lopsided Victorian house of the gentle but formidable widow Mrs Wilberforce, perfectly portrayed by Elizabeth Rose. With only the companionship of her sick parrot, Wilberforce rents a room in her house to Professor Marcus who claims to need it as a rehearsal space for his Boccherini string quartet. But something isn’t as it seems.
The “musical group” consists of young, highly strung Corporal Courtney (Zach Wylie), ruthless conman Louis Harvey (Jolyon Ludbrook), pill-popping Teddy Boy Harry Robinson (Jack Brawn) with his incessant medication-induced cleaning compulsion, and slow-witted ex-boxer One-Round (Glenn Ward).
There is so much to this show, be prepared for lots of laughs.
Director Michelle Cliff has once again pulled together a brilliant show with an all-star cast. The actors are highly in tune with one another and no matter what high jinks and skullduggery are taking place in varioust areas of the set, each manages to strongly maintain their own characterisation.
The set imagined and crafted by Gordon Cliff was faultless, creating the illusion of a homely, lopsided house with the action taking place between the two rooms, suggestions of the train track close by and a front door opening on to a colourful street scene. Well done to Lynne Avery and team for the costuming being completely relevant to time and place.
Congratulations to the tech team of Leigh Morris and Gordon Cliff. The show relies on pinpoint timing of lights, pre-recorded news bulletins, sound effects and carefully choreographed movements of the actors who are all on stage for most of the show. Creating the illusion of a train tunnel tragedy while the actors provided the comedic contrast was brilliant.
As is now the norm with Michelle Cliff productions, attention to detail was acute; a lopsided painting, a portrait of the late Captain Wilberforce and glimpses of his naval jacket hanging in the wardrobe. The use of strong freeze-frames as the action flicked from one room to another was highly effective, creating strong imagery.
Michelle says of all the shows she has produced and directed, The Ladykillers has been the most technical and the commitment to this show by actors and backstage crew was immense, especially that of stage manager Stacey Wylie.
With 11 shows and 850 tickets available, you will still need to be quick. Shows directed by Michelle Cliff are known to sell out before the season begins. This is a show that has the potential to kill you with laughter.