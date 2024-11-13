The “musical group” consists of young, highly strung Corporal Courtney (Zach Wylie), ruthless conman Louis Harvey (Jolyon Ludbrook), pill-popping Teddy Boy Harry Robinson (Jack Brawn) with his incessant medication-induced cleaning compulsion, and slow-witted ex-boxer One-Round (Glenn Ward).

Discussing recent crime in the area: Mrs Wilberforce (Elizabeth Rose) with Constable McDonald (Bernard Holmes).

There is so much to this show, be prepared for lots of laughs.

Director Michelle Cliff has once again pulled together a brilliant show with an all-star cast. The actors are highly in tune with one another and no matter what high jinks and skullduggery are taking place in varioust areas of the set, each manages to strongly maintain their own characterisation.

The set imagined and crafted by Gordon Cliff was faultless, creating the illusion of a homely, lopsided house with the action taking place between the two rooms, suggestions of the train track close by and a front door opening on to a colourful street scene. Well done to Lynne Avery and team for the costuming being completely relevant to time and place.

Congratulations to the tech team of Leigh Morris and Gordon Cliff. The show relies on pinpoint timing of lights, pre-recorded news bulletins, sound effects and carefully choreographed movements of the actors who are all on stage for most of the show. Creating the illusion of a train tunnel tragedy while the actors provided the comedic contrast was brilliant.

Is everything really as it appears? Corporal Courtney (Zach Wylie, left), Harry Robinson (Jack Brawn), Louis Harvey (Jolyon Ludbrook), One-Round (Glenn Ward). Seated: Professor Marcus (Vince Shaw) and Mrs Wilberforce (Elizabeth Rose).

As is now the norm with Michelle Cliff productions, attention to detail was acute; a lopsided painting, a portrait of the late Captain Wilberforce and glimpses of his naval jacket hanging in the wardrobe. The use of strong freeze-frames as the action flicked from one room to another was highly effective, creating strong imagery.

Michelle says of all the shows she has produced and directed, The Ladykillers has been the most technical and the commitment to this show by actors and backstage crew was immense, especially that of stage manager Stacey Wylie.

With 11 shows and 850 tickets available, you will still need to be quick. Shows directed by Michelle Cliff are known to sell out before the season begins. This is a show that has the potential to kill you with laughter.

The show runs from November 19 to 30. Tickets available at www.eventspronto.co.nz/tprs or contact Joelene at 0277 816 160



