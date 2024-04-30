The Hub Te Puke’s new vibrant look

Kalib Wallace, with the help of local rangatahi, has created a mural on the side of The Hub Te Puke's building in Jocelyn St, Te Puke.

With the help of local rangatahi, Kalib Wallace has transformed what was, as few are likely to dispute, a rather drab-looking building on Jocelyn St.

The building houses the Te Puke foodbank and a range of services including advice and advocacy, counselling, an open cafe and a safe, comfortable space to relax in.

Kalib created the mural on an exterior wall at the Ngā Kākano Foundation on Commerce Lane last year. He also runs a healthy lifestyle programme for youngsters through the foundation called Te Tūāpapa Auaha, which has a creative element.

Many of those youngsters helped create the Ngā Kākano mural.

“They were always asking me, ‘When are we doing the next mural?’,” says Kalib.

“So this year, I am rolling up my sleeves and creating more opportunities for the kids on the programme.

He says the design goes back to the cultural roots of the area, with Rangiuru Maunga and the Kaituna River to the left and the Raparapahoe Stream and Otawa Maunga to the right. They are significant awa and maunga for Tapuika and Waitaha iwi.

“A lot of locals will connect to this mural - and I wanted to keep it relevant to everyone.”

The Hub Te Puke general manager Scott Nicholson says having a mural on the front of the building has been on his radar for years.

“I just wanted to have the place looking more vibrant and inviting,” he says.

There was no specific brief, he just wanted something that reflected the landscape of Te Puke.

“I really wanted something that spoke of life, as opposed to something that looked like a drab warehouse.”

He says the involvement of young people in the mural aligns with “who we are and what we do”.

Kalib, who has been a professional artist for 15 years, operates under the name Aerosoul World.