Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade has had 13 calls in the past two weeks.

Emergency calls as at May 27: 119

Last week our brigade had the pleasure of hosting more than 30 people as part of the Right Track – Te Ara Tutuki Pai and the Right Track Repeat Impaired Drivers programme.

Educational initiatives devised as a proactive approach to aberrant driver behaviour, they are intended to educate and motivate, people through a range of experiences. The aim is to help them make better decisions in the future.

The participants attend a 42-hour programme over a period of five to eight weeks. The learners are required to attend all nine sessions staged on midweek evenings and Saturdays.

Statistics for this programme confirm an 80 per cent non-recidivism rate since its inception in February 2007 – clearly indicating its enormous success and the long-term impact on this high-risk cohort.

We hope to be involved on an ongoing basis two or three times per year by delivering the session based on Fire and Emergency New Zealand responses to motor vehicle crashes and the impact these have on our community. https://therighttrack.org.nz/

There have been 13 calls in the last fortnight: Six false alarms including a fog cannon activation at a Te Puke retailer; two medicals; and three motor vehicle crashes (no extrication required). There was one vegetation fire and a fallen tree 10km up No 2 Road requiring a chainsaw to clear the road.

Check out the Brigade Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Te.Puke.Fire.Brigade



