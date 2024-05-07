Chamber a cartridge only when ready to fire.

With the duck hunting season starting last weekend, it’s perhaps timely to put out a few reminders about safety around firearms and shooting.

While there have been no reports of incidents locally so far, 87 per cent of game bird hunting injuries happen in May.

Although the season for mallard is just over four weeks, for some species of game bird the season extends into August.

So what can hunters do to reduce the chances of an incident happening?

■ plan their hunt with the group they are going with so everyone is well prepared

■ if they’ve got new shooters in their group, ensure they are familiar with the firearms they are using and that firearms are thoroughly checked beforehand

■ prepare their mai mai well, don’t over-clutter it and don’t overcrowd it with people

There are also seven basic firearm safety rules that should be observed.

■ treat every firearm as loaded

■ always point firearms in a safe direction

■ chamber a cartridge only when ready to fire

■ identify your target beyond any doubt

■ check the firing zone and ask “what happens if I miss”.

■ store and transport firearms and ammunition safely

■ avoid alcohol and or drugs while handling firearms

We wish everyone a safe and successful season.

Last week a 58-year-old Tauranga man was arrested and charged with shoplifting in Te Puke. He is facing a total of six shoplifting charges and four wilful trespass charges.

Also last week, a stolen car was recovered. Two people were arrested at the same time.

As a result of recovering the car, a 30-year-old Te Puna man is facing a charge of driving while suspended and receiving stolen property along with five other unrelated charges. The other person arrested was a 33-year-old man from Te Puke who was arrested on a warrant for unrelated driving-related matters.

Both have been bailed to appear in court later this month.

On Saturday a 43-year-old man was arrested and has been charged with indecent exposure.