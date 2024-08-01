Advertisement
Te Puke High School’s cultural week starts on Monday

Te Puke Intermediate School's Nesian Pride will once again perform at Te Puke High School’s Multicultural Concert.

One of the standout events of term 3 at Te Puke High School is cultural week, which begins on Monday.

Organised by the the school’s cultural committee, the week-long celebration focuses on bringing the school community together to explore and celebrate the rich diversity of cultures within the school and the wider community.

Each day will offer different activities.

Students can participate in various events, try their hand at origami and try games like kabaddi and ki o rahi.

There will be demonstrations of the art of henna, providing students with the opportunity to learn and share this beautiful tradition.

There will be a cultural gala on August 7 with stalls featuring kai and crafts from different countries and cultures, creating a vibrant marketplace of international flavours and artistry.

A major highlight of the week is the evening multicultural concert on August 8. This exciting event will feature performances from various Te Puke High School student groups, along with guest acts such as Te Puke Intermediate School’s Nesian Pride and the Tauranga Cook Island Community.

The concert is open to the public, with food stalls available from 6pm and the show starting at 7pm in the Te Puke High School Hall.

Entry is $2, cash only, per person.

