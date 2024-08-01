Te Puke High School’s cultural week starts on Monday

Te Puke Intermediate School's Nesian Pride will once again perform at Te Puke High School’s Multicultural Concert.

One of the standout events of term 3 at Te Puke High School is cultural week, which begins on Monday.

Organised by the the school’s cultural committee, the week-long celebration focuses on bringing the school community together to explore and celebrate the rich diversity of cultures within the school and the wider community.

Each day will offer different activities.

Students can participate in various events, try their hand at origami and try games like kabaddi and ki o rahi.

There will be demonstrations of the art of henna, providing students with the opportunity to learn and share this beautiful tradition.