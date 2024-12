(From left): The top two runners-up and winner in Te Puke High School's junior speech competition – Alyza Rollison (third), Scarlett Munro (second) and Acelin Buckett (first).

Te Puke High School’s junior speech competition took place recently.

The 14 finalists delivered engaging, informative and passionate speeches.

The finalists in Te Puke High School's junior speech competition.

The winner was Acelin Buckett, with Scarlett Munro taking second place and Alyza Rollison third.

Staff are grateful to guest judges Jane Hellner and Michelle Cliff, who had the challenge of deciding on the winners.