Te Puke heritage hub plans face setback, but funding efforts continue

Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
Western Bay Heritage Trust member Sue Matthews.

Hopes of creating a heritage hub in Te Puke have taken a hit, but those behind the initiative are undaunted.

The hub would bring the history of Te Puke to life and it was initially hoped it could be accommodated in the former Mitre 10 building on Jellicoe St.

However, while that option has now fallen through, those behind the idea are half way to their funding target and say other buildings are available.

“It’s not about the building,” Western Bay Heritage Trust member Sue Matthews told last week’s meeting of Te Puke Community Board.

Broad plans for the heritage hub are that there would be a permanent exhibition highlighting the development of the kiwifruit industry, with a space for temporary exhibitions that would draw on the museum collection and previous exhibitions.

Seeka has committed to being a gold sponsor and other sponsorship options are available including platinum ($30,000), silver ($10,000) and bronze ($5000).

There is also the option, with a $1000 pledge, to become a Friend of the Heritage Hub.

“It is time for the community to support this exciting opportunity if you are part of the kiwifruit industry or wish to support telling other significant Te Puke historical events,” says Sue.

“Any donation pledge would be very much appreciated.”

Pledges can be sent to Sue at matapara-@xtra.co.nz or phone 0274534777 or Te Puke EDG tpedg@tepuke.co.nz.

“We will secure a building as soon as we have the pledges to make this a reality. Once the building is secured then the next step can occur quite quickly with the exhibitions ready to roll out, policies in place and some internal cabinetry, etc, available.”

