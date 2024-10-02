Western Bay Heritage Trust member Sue Matthews.

Hopes of creating a heritage hub in Te Puke have taken a hit, but those behind the initiative are undaunted.

The hub would bring the history of Te Puke to life and it was initially hoped it could be accommodated in the former Mitre 10 building on Jellicoe St.

However, while that option has now fallen through, those behind the idea are half way to their funding target and say other buildings are available.

“It’s not about the building,” Western Bay Heritage Trust member Sue Matthews told last week’s meeting of Te Puke Community Board.

Broad plans for the heritage hub are that there would be a permanent exhibition highlighting the development of the kiwifruit industry, with a space for temporary exhibitions that would draw on the museum collection and previous exhibitions.