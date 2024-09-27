Rina Clarke, Meretupou Skudder and Huia Haunui from Poutiri Trust at the Te Puke Spring Clean.

Close to 100kg of rubbish was removed from the streets of Te Puke on World Clean-up Day, last week.

Despite the threatening weather, the rain held off and the streets were buzzing with volunteers eager to make a difference.

Organisations teamed up to lead the charge, and it turned into more than just a clean-up.

After rolling up their sleeves and filling bags with litter, everyone enjoyed a well-deserved break with some delicious pizza, generously made by The Daily Café.

“We had some amazing support from the Western Bay of Plenty District Council, who were there educating everyone on what can and can’t go into those recycling bins,” Epic Te Puke marketing manager Rebecca Larsen said.