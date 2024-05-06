The eastbound lane of the TEL will close for three nights next week.

The Tauranga Eastern Link’s eastbound lanes will be closed for three nights next week.

The closure is to allow work to get under way on the Pāpāmoa East Interchange as well as installation of steel barriers which will be in place for the duration of the bridge construction.

To allow these works to be completed, traffic heading to Whakatāne / Rotorua will be diverted at the Domain Rd interchange and Paengaroa roundabout, with a detour via Te Puke highway.

Outside of the closure times, the current temporary traffic management will remain with a single lane open in each direction with a temporary speed limit of 70km/h.

The closures will be in place from 8pm-5am for three nights from May 13.

