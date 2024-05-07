Shakespeare in Shorts coming to Te Puke Repertory

Owen Force is the director of Shakespeare in Shorts at Te Puke Repertory Theatre.

Friends, Te Puke’ians, Countrymen, lend me your ears!

This is the call from Te Puke Repertory, inviting you to Litt Park Theatre between June 18-22 to see its latest offering, Shakespeare in Shorts.

Director Owen Force has collected and curated a mix of monologues and short scenes from the writings of William Shakespeare.

While he is new to Te Puke Repertory, Owen brings a vast theatre knowledge and experience from the US.

“Like a sampler platter, this play is designed to give the audience some quick bites of the bard,” he says.

“The idea behind the show is to make the works of Shakespeare accessible to not only those who love his writings, but equally to those that might not be familiar with them.”

The audience will be treated to some of Shakespeare’s best-known work as well as some of his more obscure writing.

“In modern time, Shakespeare is often perceived to be for a posh audience. But the truth is that he wrote for the common man. He wrote about the historical happenings of his time as well as moral tales that appealed to most men and women of his age.

“His subject matter is just as relevant today as it was in his time. Many of the pieces we have selected as part of the script will illustrate this idea for our audience.”

So, save the date for one of the performances during the show’s week-long run. It’ll be an evening you won’t soon forget.

And who knows…….. you might just become a fan.

Tickets available at eventspronto.co.nz/tprs from mid-May.



