Rangiuru Rd gang patch arrest

By Mike Owen
Te Puke Times·
2 mins to read
The latest from Te Puke Police.

There have been several significant arrests in the past fortnight.

Last week, a 37-year-old Te Puke man was arrested and is facing 15 dishonesty-related charges, including shoplifting and burglary.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court in mid-December.

This is a particularly pleasing result, as the arrest was the result of collaborations between police and the business community — particularly the retail sector.

The retailers were fully on board, quickly providing statements and video footage that allowed us to make this arrest, so I would like to thank them for their collaboration and for giving us the evidence we needed.

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Rangiuru Rd on Saturday for displaying gang insignia in a public place. On this occasion, it was a gang patch being worn.

A 25-year-old man was stopped in a driving-related incident and refused to take a breath test. A later blood test revealed a blood alcohol level of five-and-a-half times the legal limit

The man has also been charged with unlawfully being in a yard.

The blood level in this case was extremely high and it is alarming to think people are continuing to drink to those levels and attempting to drive, and friends and associates are not intervening.

With the festive season close, and work Christmas parties, barbecues and other festive celebrations starting, it is easy to get carried away. People need to be mindful of the amount of alcohol they are consuming and to be on the safe side should organise a sober driver or take a taxi or Uber to ensure they get home safely.

