The latest from Te Puke Police.

There have been several significant arrests in the past fortnight.

Last week, a 37-year-old Te Puke man was arrested and is facing 15 dishonesty-related charges, including shoplifting and burglary.

He has been remanded in custody to appear in court in mid-December.

This is a particularly pleasing result, as the arrest was the result of collaborations between police and the business community — particularly the retail sector.

The retailers were fully on board, quickly providing statements and video footage that allowed us to make this arrest, so I would like to thank them for their collaboration and for giving us the evidence we needed.