Pukehina Autorama: $30,000 distributed

Trustees Rick Dunn, Karen Raggett, Kirsty Garratt, Stu Brickland, Pukehina Surf Rescue chairman Andrew McDowell, Neil and Rochelle Carter of Ray White and and Pukehina's chief fire officer Errol Watts.

Pukehina Surf’n’Sand Autorama is so much more than a car show.

Started in 2020 with the intention of raising funds for the Pukehina Volunteer Fire Brigade and Pukehina Surf Rescue, the event has bounced back after a Covid-enforced cancellation and beaten floods, going from strength to strength.

The first two events took place at Midway Park in Pukehina Beach. The third was cancelled, and the 2023 edition had to be moved to Pukehina School due to the park being waterlogged and unuesable after the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The shift proved to be a success and the event returned to the school earlier this year.