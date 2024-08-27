Advertisement
Pukehina Autorama: $30,000 distributed

Trustees Rick Dunn, Karen Raggett, Kirsty Garratt, Stu Brickland, Pukehina Surf Rescue chairman Andrew McDowell, Neil and Rochelle Carter of Ray White and and Pukehina's chief fire officer Errol Watts.

Pukehina Surf’n’Sand Autorama is so much more than a car show.

Started in 2020 with the intention of raising funds for the Pukehina Volunteer Fire Brigade and Pukehina Surf Rescue, the event has bounced back after a Covid-enforced cancellation and beaten floods, going from strength to strength.

The first two events took place at Midway Park in Pukehina Beach. The third was cancelled, and the 2023 edition had to be moved to Pukehina School due to the park being waterlogged and unuesable after the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The shift proved to be a success and the event returned to the school earlier this year.

Pukehina Surf'n'sand Autorama 2024 was another hugely successful event.
Money raised by the event still goes to the two organisations, with each receiving $15,000 earlier this month.

“We are thrilled with the efforts made by every contributor from this year’s big event held in March, and we can’t wait to do it all again on March 8 next year,” says trustee Kirsty Garrett.

Up until recently, Kirsty has been one of three trustees - the others being Stu Brickland and Rick Dunn. They have now been joined by Karen Raggett.

The 2025 edition of the event will have a naming sponsor, Ray White Real Estate Pukehina, thanks to Janelle Havenga.

The trust also organises an annual poker run that will this year take place on Saturday. Anyone can take part and participants are asked to be at the Pukehina Fishing Club at noon for registration (cash only). Food and drink will be available.

