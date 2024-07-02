Operation Vendico will hopefully impact anti social activity on local roads.

Police hope an operation targeting antisocial road users in Rotorua at the weekend will have a knock-on effect on this issue in the Te Puke area.

Codenamed Operation Vendico, the aim was to disrupt and prevent a mass of antisocial road users from using the roading network as their playground.

Police say the task was successfully carried out with checkpoints set up at entry points to Rotorua frustrating those intending to take part in the illegal activity.

Groups were intercepted before they could get established, stopping them participating in activity such as skids or racing.

Three people were arrested, seven summonsed for driving with excess breath alcohol, one licence suspended and 163 infringement notices were issued.