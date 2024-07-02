Advertisement
Police targeting ‘antisocial’ road users

Te Puke Times
By Mike Owen
2 mins to read
Operation Vendico will hopefully impact anti social activity on local roads.

Police hope an operation targeting antisocial road users in Rotorua at the weekend will have a knock-on effect on this issue in the Te Puke area.

Codenamed Operation Vendico, the aim was to disrupt and prevent a mass of antisocial road users from using the roading network as their playground.

Police say the task was successfully carried out with checkpoints set up at entry points to Rotorua frustrating those intending to take part in the illegal activity.

Groups were intercepted before they could get established, stopping them participating in activity such as skids or racing.

Three people were arrested, seven summonsed for driving with excess breath alcohol, one licence suspended and 163 infringement notices were issued.

Four vehicles were impounded and 14 green stickers ordering vehicles off the road, with two drivers receiving multiple tickets for failing to comply with directions.

Twelve vehicles were either pink or green stickered due to compliance issues, and one person was arrested for disorderly behaviour.

Some of the offenders were from the Te Puke area.

Police said they were aware of the issues these antisocial road users cause, especially out at Pongakawa and No 1 and No 2 roads, and hoped the operation would make a dent in offending of this nature.

On Monday, a 27-year-old Rotorua man was arrested after evading police several times in the Te Puke and Pāpāmoa area.

Driving an allegedly stolen car he was arrested following the involvement of police dogs and staff after the car was “spiked” on Bell Rd then abandoned on Te Puke Highway.

He is likely to face charges of failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and also charges in relation to the theft of a vehicle.

