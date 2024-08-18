Olympics celebrated at Paengaroa School

Gold medal-winners Australia.

Paengaroa School celebrated the spirit and competition of the Olympic Games with its Olympics Day last week.

It was a day of games, participation and teamwork organised by senior students, house captains and staff, says deputy principal Mark Boyle.

Silver medal winning Norway

“All children were involved and represented both their house and their chosen country with pride and passion,” he says.

There were 16 countries represented, and the day started with an opening ceremony led by house captains Blake Vaughan and Cooper Reihania.