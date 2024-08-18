Advertisement
Olympics celebrated at Paengaroa School

Te Puke Times
Gold medal-winners Australia.

Paengaroa School celebrated the spirit and competition of the Olympic Games with its Olympics Day last week.

It was a day of games, participation and teamwork organised by senior students, house captains and staff, says deputy principal Mark Boyle.

Silver medal winning Norway
“All children were involved and represented both their house and their chosen country with pride and passion,” he says.

There were 16 countries represented, and the day started with an opening ceremony led by house captains Blake Vaughan and Cooper Reihania.

They led the formalities and read out the Olympic oath.

Following the opening, a selection of junior children were responsible for bringing the Olympic torch, relay style, into the school hall, Te Whare Manaaki o Marukukere.

Canada won the bronze medal.
All 16 countries paraded with their countries’ flags before the games started, with teams combining junior and senior students.

“Congratulations to all 16 competing countries, whose flag bearers and team managers did an awesome job of including and encouraging everyone.”

