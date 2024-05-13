Te Puke Primary School sports co-ordinator Anton Sunde at the pump track with students (from left) Ishan, Tate, Ella, Bowden, Chloe and Ardrian.

Making the most of the materials and help on offer has seen the creation of a pump track next to the Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway.

The pump track has taken shape over several months and while more work would improve it, it is now usable - as a group of Te Puke Primary School students demonstrated last week.

Six students and teacher Anton Sunde headed along to give it a go with Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway Society group member Peter Boomen, who has been instrumental in getting the track built.

Student Bowden said he had been to the pump track previously as well as to other tracks and the one at the pathway was “really good”.

“It’s one of the best tracks I ride on,” he said.

Peter says there has been a lot of community support for the pump track’s construction.

Material left when work was carried out to replace the nearby railway bridge was used to create the profile of the track, designed by track designer Mike Rudduck.

Bowden thinks the pump track is one of the best he has ridden on.

Te Puke Carriers, Mat Hodgson, Ben Hamilton and Andy Wichers all helped with materials, equipment or carrying out the work.

Peter says another load of aggregate would be useful, but not essential.

He says combined with the pathway, the pump track offers a perfect training area.

He hopes the pump track is well used and if it is, that will demonstrate there is a need for a pump track closer to town.