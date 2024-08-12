Multicultural concert a highlight of Te Puke High School’s Cultural Week

Te Puke Intermediate School group Nesian Pride group were guest performers at Te Puke High School's multicultural concert.

Last week was Cultural Week at Te Puke High School.

Organised by the school’s cultural committee, the week-long celebration focuses on bringing the school community together to explore and celebrate the rich diversity of cultures within the school and the wider community.

There were different activities each day, with students able to participate in various events, try their hand at origami and have a go at games like kabaddi and kī-o-rahi.

Image 1 of 14 : Te Puke High School Multicultural concert.

There were also demonstrations of the art of henna, providing students the opportunity to learn about this tradition.