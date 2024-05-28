Members of the club getting drenched while delivering the care bags.

Kiwicoast Lions have surprised those living in Te Puke’s pensioner flats.

Members created care bags from things they had made and donations received and gave them to people living in the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and RSA pensioner flats.

“The pensioners were both surprised and thrilled to receive their care bags and it was a privilege to meet them and chat with them,” says first vice president Anne Cole. “Such very special people.”

Club members made and/or donated knitted slippers, cakes, biscuits, jams, chutneys, canned vegetables, chocolate bars and other goodies.

Anne, on behalf of the club, would like to acknowledge and thank New World Te Puke, Countdown Te Puke, Farmlands Te Puke, The Warehouse Pāpāmoa, Dilmah Tea and Trevelyans for their support.



