Kalib Wallace in front of the new mural facing the carpark at Rangiuru Sports Club in Te Puke.

What was a slightly drab corner of Te Puke has been brought to life thanks to a new mural.

Painted on a wall overlooking the Rangiuru Sports Club carpark, the mural is the third in Te Puke created by Kalib Wallace.

“This mural represents the two iwi and the three maunga in the area,” he says.

To the left is Rangiuru the maunga of Tapuika, and to the right Waitaha maunga Otawa. In between, but more distant, is Ōtānewainuku . The mural also includes the Kaituna and Raparapahoe awa (rivers), and silhouettes of two marae — Tai and Hei.

“It’s a sunset theme and was also done during Matariki time, which explains the shooting stars in the sky,” says Kalib.