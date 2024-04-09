Chynna Davie (right) scored 10 goals as Te Puke’s premier women’s team beat Wahine Toa Te Puke United 18-0. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Te Puke United had a tricky start to the season hosting Matamata Swifts on Saturday, going down 3-0.

Despite conceding many corners and being on the back foot early, Te Puke managed to keep the visitors out and then matched the pressure, creating a few chances, but solid defending from both sides kept it 0-0 at halftime.

Te Puke started the second half strongly, keeping the ball and giving each pass more purpose, but a defensive error allowed Matamata to get on the board 56 minutes in, followed by another six minutes later. The hosts dug deep and fought hard trying to get back into the game, but a final goal in the 86th minute put the game beyond reach.

Man of the match: Ethan Ramsay.

Te Puke travel to Tokoroa on Saturday for a 3pm game.

Te Puke United Reserves

Te Puke hosted the first game of the year against Ngongotahā Lakes. The visitors came out strong, but Te Puke kept them out for the first half with the central defenders working well together and some epic saves from new goalkeeper Aaron Ashton. Te Puke came out stronger in the second half with passes connecting more, and led to the first goal of the game. With more confidence, Te Puke created more opportunities but couldn’t finish any of them.

The visitors then scored an equaliser and in the final 10 minutes snuck in a second one to win the game 2-1.

Man of the match was Ben Michael

The reserves travel to Waiariki on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Te Puke United Women’s 1st/Wahine Toa Te Puke United

This year Te Puke will field two women’s teams for the first time in the club’s history, and the two teams came up against each other for the first round of the season.

The Women’s 1st team was too strong, beating Wahine Toa Te Puke United18-0.

A couple of early goals had the Firsts take the early initiative, but Wahine Toa managed to organise and read the game better with some strong defensive moments. However, the more experienced team managed to build the pressure, create more opportunities and find the back of the net seven times in the first half.

While Wahine Toa players tried their best to play, learn from the first half and create a couple of chances of their own, the fitness levels of the first team made the difference.

Woman of the match for the First was Chynna Davie who scored 10 goals, and for Wahine Toa, Ema Kingi for her efforts in goal.



