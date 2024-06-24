Te Puke's Diego Nahuel (left) challenges for the ball.

Te Puke Utd’s reserves were the only team from the club to have a game last weekend.

They had a short trip over to league leaders Waipuna Rangers and after a slow first half, fell to a 4-1 defeat.

A hard start for Te Puke saw the Waipuna attack put the pressure on and, while the boys had some good passages of play, the home team was able to snuff any promising attack out and turn it into their own promising counterattack.

This led to Waipuna taking their chances and getting three on the board before halftime.

The second half was a different story with the reserves stepping up their game, keeping Waipuna out while creating a few good opportunities. A good 20 minutes of football was played between both teams but a penalty to Waipuna saw the hosts make it 4-0.

Cory Murray was Te Puke Utd reserves player of the day in the loss to Waipuna Rangers.

Te Puke stayed strong and kept playing decent football when a well-worked play on the left found Shaun Bell 30m out, volleying the ball past the keeper, making it 4-1.

Te Puke looked to bring back the deficit but couldn’t find another before the final whistle.

Player of the Day: Cory Murray.

The Reserves play at home against Pāpāmoa at 12.30pm on Saturday while the first team are away to Matamata Swifts, kick off 3pm.

Te Puke’s women’s side host Pāpāmoa Icons at 12.30pm on Sunday while Wāhine Toa travel to Whakatāne, their game also kicking off at 12.30pm.



