Celebrate Paengaroa at Spring Fair: Free entry, local produce and activities

Paengaroa Community Association chairwoman Sue Matthews (left) and secretary Lyn Fraser-Jones.

The Paengaroa Spring Fair is a day-long event that is many things to many people.

The Paengaroa Community Association event is designed to be family-friendly, low-cost, and to celebrate everything that makes Paengaroa a good place.

“It’s going to be a day to celebrate families getting together that’s not costing the earth,” says association chairwoman Sue Matthews.

It’s also a chance to get in some early Christmas shopping, with stalls selling locally produced food such as cheeses, fresh fruit, honey, avocado oil, vegetables and jams, as well as a market selling clothing, etched glass, wooden pens, lots of jewellery, books, health, bric-a-brac and locally grown flowers.

There will be live music from the band Wing It starting at 11am and artist Robyn Watchorn will give free art demonstrations.

For the children, there will be activities and games organised by a variety of groups and clubs.

Paengaroa Community Association is launching its new website and is keen to hear ideas regarding what Paengaroa should look like in another 10 years’ time as the Paengaroa community plan is up for review.

There are spot prizes up for grabs for those who fill in submission forms.

Sue says the committee wants to celebrate Paengaroa as a hive of activity with lots of small businesses and talented local people, with the spring festival serving as a day to share their skills and produce.

The Paengaroa Spring Fair is on Saturday at the Eastern Districts Rugby Club from 9am to 4pm. Entry is free.

Sue says the finishing time will give people chance to get to Fairhaven School in time for its Fireworks Gala, which starts at 5pm.

