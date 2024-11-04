Paengaroa Community Association chairwoman Sue Matthews (left) and secretary Lyn Fraser-Jones.

The Paengaroa Spring Fair is a day-long event that is many things to many people.

The Paengaroa Community Association event is designed to be family-friendly, low-cost, and to celebrate everything that makes Paengaroa a good place.

“It’s going to be a day to celebrate families getting together that’s not costing the earth,” says association chairwoman Sue Matthews.

It’s also a chance to get in some early Christmas shopping, with stalls selling locally produced food such as cheeses, fresh fruit, honey, avocado oil, vegetables and jams, as well as a market selling clothing, etched glass, wooden pens, lots of jewellery, books, health, bric-a-brac and locally grown flowers.

There will be live music from the band Wing It starting at 11am and artist Robyn Watchorn will give free art demonstrations.