Ben Hurley to MC kiwifruit’s 65th anniversary bash

Ben Hurley will be the MC at a celebration of the 65th anniversary of the renaming of the Chinese gooseberry as kiwifruit.

It was 65 years ago that the kiwifruit was born.

Brought to New Zealand in the early 20th century, before 1959 it was known as the Chinese gooseberry.

In the 1950s, New Zealand started exporting the fruit to the United States. But this was the time of the Cold War and the name was proving to be a marketing nightmare for Turners and Growers.

During a Turners and Growers management meeting in 1959, Jack Turner, who was part of the management team, suggested a name change to kiwifruit.

The name has been used ever since and next month, as the Kiwifruit Capital of the World, Te Puke will celebrate with a gala event.