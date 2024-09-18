The annual Sikh parade has become one of the most popular and colourful events on the Te Puke calendar.
Bay of Plenty Sikh Society’s Nagar Kirtan - a parade from the Sikh temple in No 3 Rd to the edge of the CBD and back again - is on on Saturday.
Bay of Plenty Sikh Society secretary Lehmber Singh says he expects an even greater number of participants than in previous years, partly due to the increased number of people of Indian heritage in the Bay of Plenty, and also due to people coming to Te Puke from outside the district for the event.
The event is popular locally too, and he says he is regularly asked when the next one is happening.
The parade follows the tradition of Nagar Kirtan - the Sikh custom of processional singing of holy hymns through a community. Nagar means neighbourhood and kirtan describes the singing of devotional hymns.