Arrets made after spate of burglaries

Te Puke Police have made significant arrests in recent days.

There has been a spate of burglaries in the past month or so in the district, in which the target has been trailers carrying machinery such as diggers. It is believed premises are being scoped out during the day, with the offenders returning after dark and taking the trailers and whatever they are carrying. There have been instances both in town and at rural properties.

A 25-year-old Te Puke man has been arrested in relation to those burglaries.

At this stage he is charged with three alleged burglaries and more charges are pending. He is due to appear in court later this month.

While some of the property has been recovered, it is timely to suggest that owners of trailers and machinery consider putting a wheel clamp on them and securing them with a heavy chain.