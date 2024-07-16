Advertisement
Updated

Arrets made after spate of burglaries

Te Puke Times
By Mike Owen
2 mins to read
Several arrests have been made in Te Puke recently.

Several arrests have been made in Te Puke recently.

Te Puke Police have made significant arrests in recent days.

There has been a spate of burglaries in the past month or so in the district, in which the target has been trailers carrying machinery such as diggers. It is believed premises are being scoped out during the day, with the offenders returning after dark and taking the trailers and whatever they are carrying. There have been instances both in town and at rural properties.

A 25-year-old Te Puke man has been arrested in relation to those burglaries.

At this stage he is charged with three alleged burglaries and more charges are pending. He is due to appear in court later this month.

While some of the property has been recovered, it is timely to suggest that owners of trailers and machinery consider putting a wheel clamp on them and securing them with a heavy chain.

Three significant arrests were made on Monday.

A 46-year-old Te Puke man was arrested on three warrants for arrest and will also be facing two charges of contravening a protection order and breaching community work requirements

A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for arrest and also in respect of an alleged breach of bail conditions.

A 44-year-old Pāpāmoa man was arrested in Te Puke after an alleged family harm incident. He has been charged with threatening to kill and resisting police.

Police are also seeking several other people with warrants out for their arrest.

