Mikaeri Whareaorere scores against Reporoa Razorbacks at Pakowhai Park, Rangiuru. Photo / Bianca Champion

Te Paamu have returned to the Bay of Plenty Rugby League tournament after 23 years.

The club last played a Bay of Plenty round in 2000, taking out the Premiership tournament against Central Pride 40-0.

Now Te Paamu are making serious noise in their comeback in the Championship round of the Bay of Plenty Rugby League 2023 season.

Te Paamu and Tauhara Te Maunga, the only team to have a win over Te Paamu this season, took the field at the Tokoroa Memorial Grounds on the weekend in what proved a nailbiting semifinal.

It was a hard-fought battle between the two teams, with Tauhara Te Maunga leading the first 20 minutes two tries to none.

After Te Paamu took the lead for most of the rest of the game, Tauhara made a last-minute comeback seeing the teams levelled at 28-28 in the last 30 seconds, pushing the game into overtime.

Captain Stevie-Ray Nathan-Patuawa on attack against Tauhara Te Maunga.

Hooker Rawiri Faulkner scored the match-winning try with three minutes left in overtime to lead the Te Paamu to a 34-28 victory, claiming their place in the grand final this weekend at Puketawhero Park, Rotorua.

Over in Mangakino, the Tauranga Whalers took out Turangi Dambusters for their place in the grand final with a final score of 30-16.

Tauranga Whalers ruled the leaderboard all season until being defeated by Te Paamu in round six at Arataki Park at the Mount in July.

Te Paamu played in last year’s season of Coastline Rugby League in their effort to return to the Bay of Plenty Rugby League rounds, which became reality this season. Te Paamu continue their Coastline Toi Moana a Toi with a second team in the Coastline round robin, also placed at the top of the table remaining undefeated.

Kashius Farmer gets a runaway try against Tauhara Te Maunga in last Saturday's semifinal at Tokoroa Memorial Grounds.

Te Paamu was founded in 1979 as a rugby union club, with its first official team in 1980. The club started transitioning to rugby league a few years later - in 1986 playing Mauao and Tauranga Warriors socially - then entered its first Bay of Plenty competition in 1987.

Pakowhai Park at Tia Marae on Rangiuru Rd, Te Puke, is the home of Te Paamu and has hosted men’s, women’s and kids’ teams over the years.

The team’s manager, Henare Whareaorere, says he has high hopes for the club’s return. He believes the dynamic team structure led by captain Stevie-Ray Nathan-Patuawa and coach Morgan McLean will deliver an exhilarating grand final against neighbours the Tauranga Whalers. He also says that if the boys continue the way they’re going, there’s hope they’ll be able to draw more sponsorship to the club - with the ultimate dream of rebuilding the Te Paamu clubrooms, which have been condemned after years of disuse.

The grand final takes place this Saturday at Puketawhero Park in Rotorua: Te Paamu and Tauranga Whalers kick-off in the Championship Final at 12.45pm, followed by the Forestland Falcons vs Pikiao Warriors Premiership grand final, kicking-off at 2.30pm. - Supplied content



