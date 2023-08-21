Te Puke football: Dominant victory over Papamoa

Otis Petersen in a previous match. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

Reserves

Te Puke Men’s Reserves played at Links Ave this week to face Tauranga City New Blues.

Te Puke started strong with Josh pouncing on a Tauranga back pass error leading to a goal in the first four minutes of play.

Te Puke continued this momentum with a few more shots on goal and some good passing however Tauranga rose to the challenge and scored their first goal.

A penalty and another goal soon followed - half time score 3-1.

Second half was a bit more even, another penalty was saved by Max and Caleb, George and the back line battled hard to hold out for a final score 5-1

Man of the Match: Josh

Men

In an intense match between Te Puke and Otumoetai, the final score settled at 1-1.

Te Puke struggled to find their rhythm initially, allowing Otumoetai to take the lead with a goal at the 25-minute mark of the first half.

However, Te Puke made a strong comeback in the second half, as Henry’s skillful strike found the back of the net at the 70-minute mark, securing the equaliser. Despite Te Puke’s efforts, they couldn’t find a goal to take the win. On to next week for the boy with a big game against Papamoa.

Man of the match: Matt

Women

In the last game of the season, Te Puke secured a dominant 4-0 victory against local rivals Papamoa.

Despite the wet conditions, Te Puke showcased their skills and determination throughout the match. Their strong offensive play led to four well-executed goals, leaving Papamoa struggling to keep up. The win was a fitting end to Te Puke’s season.

Player of the Day: Ally




