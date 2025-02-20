Oceans Festival celebrates 25 years of Junior Surf Lifesaving

Greg Rieger officiating at an Oceans Festival of Junior Surf Lifesaving at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Jamie Troughton, Dscribe Media Services.

Mount Maunganui’s Greg Rieger is set to officiate the Oceans Festival of Junior Surf Lifesaving for the 24th time in 25 years, marking a significant milestone for New Zealand’s largest junior lifesaving event.

The festival, held from Thursday to Sunday, will feature 726 young athletes from 48 surf lifesaving clubs at the Mount for a range of sport surf lifesaving competitions, ranging from beach flags to water rescues.

The event, which has been a staple in the surf lifesaving community for 25 years, continues to foster excitement and energy as young participants from across New Zealand come together to enhance their budding surf lifesaving skills. Despite the many changes seen over the years, the spirit of the Oceans Festival has remained constant.

Rieger’s passion for the event is as strong as ever.

“I’ve only missed one Oceans Festival for my parents’ wedding anniversary,” Rieger said.