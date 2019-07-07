In 2017, Te Puke and Tauranga West were the dominant forces in the Tai Mitchell rugby tournament and it was Te Puke who ran out 26-21 winners in the final. In 2018, the two sides met in the final once again and just like the year before, Te Puke were too strong winning 41-12. This year's tournament, held at Tarawera Park in Kawerau, saw the two sides cruise to the final again, setting up another epic encounter – Tauranga West desperate for redemption and Te Puke equally desperate to secure the three-peat. Sports reporter David Beck was there to watch

2019 Tai Mitchell results