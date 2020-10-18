Thank you for your continued support!

Three Creeks Estate wants to thank locals for their strong and continued support. All 17 sites release in Stage 10 under contract within 48 Hours!

Secure your piece of paradise directly from the developer where YOU choose your preferred site and YOU select your preferred builder. Registered today for the next stage release

The success of Three Creeks Estate has been phenomenal due to the

development's beautiful lush surrounds and private, safe setting where you feel like you're miles from town, but a commute to the CBD or Tauranga Crossing will take only ten minutes.

Three Creeks views and bush surrounds. Photo / Supplied

In a market of sprawling, high-density subdivisions it is rare to find a peaceful location that is still so close to major amenities such as these. Being New Zealand's fifth most populous city, land supply in Tauranga is diminishing swiftly. Three Creeks Estate is certainly becoming a popular investment for those seeking long-term security and value.

All sections are large 400sqm to 700sqm north-facing and blessed with rich fertile soil, ideal for vegetable gardens and fruit trees: thanks to the previous occupants who cultivated a 21-hectare organic orchard.

Views at Three Creeks development. Photo / Supplied

Many sections enjoy bush reserve boundaries, providing privacy and a delightful array of birdlife. Situated in a naturally contoured valley it also has the beauty of the Kaitemako stream, which is still home to native freshwater eels and whitebait.

The days of having to limit screen time for your kids will be gone – you will be calling out the window to get them in for dinner as they run around outside and explore with the rest of the neighbourhood kids.

Discovering native trees and making boats to float down the stream will be the new norm. Their childhood will be made up of all the good things in life, and thus become special memories for your family to treasure forever.

Family walks in nature will provide plenty of opportunities for a picnic. Photo / Supplied

Sales Manager Mike de Seymour is urging potential buyers to register their interest and come out for a visit, as available sites simply won't last.

"Buyers absolutely need to jump in now and secure their forever family home before it's too late!" he says. "The development has proven itself now and is progressing fast."

Demand in Three Creeks has already exceeded expectation, with many locals snapping up the desirable sections with views and bush surrounds. The dream for many is already becoming a reality. Come and see for yourself & choose a site for your new home.

Contact Mike de Seymour today!

M 021 796 181

E mike@threecreeksestate.co.nz

Sales office open 11am – 3pm Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday

www.threecreeksestate.co.nz