Year in Review: 2022

Poripori Water Holes, Wairoa River.

Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council are making changes to the way they manage the region’s land and water.

Sadly, some of our waterways have poor or declining water quality and these water bodies are being impacted by what we do; urban development, agriculture, horticulture, forestry, water use, diversion, damming and so on.

Existing rules and regulations have not been enough for these waterways, and changes need to be made to better protect our rivers, lakes, streams, wetlands, and the sensitive estuaries these flow into. Under direction from central government new rules are needed and these will give effect to the stricter national requirements.

Te Mana o te Wai is at the centre of this decision making. This concept makes providing for the health and wellbeing of waterways the highest priority. Secondly providing for human health needs, and thirdly enabling other social, cultural, and economic wellbeing related activities.

These changes are likely to affect many activities in the region. This includes any activity that takes and uses water from rivers, lakes, groundwater, and wetlands, or discharges into water and onto land. They may also affect other land uses and practices, structures and works within our water bodies.

Some areas of our region have more complex issues, so bigger changes will be needed than in other areas. For example, a catchment with a degraded, sensitive, and highly valued estuary affected by contaminants from land use can expect more significant changes than one without an estuary and with healthy rivers.

Water plays a central role in Te Ao Māori (Māori world view) as the essence of life. Regional councils have a duty to involve Māori in freshwater management, to the extent they wish to be involved. This is a long-term journey of developing relationships, capacity and capability. Tangata whenua are invited to express how Te Mana o te Wai, Te Ao Māori principles, mahinga kai values, and Māori freshwater values might be best provided for.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is continuing work on draft change options and will seek feedback from the community between April and September 2023.