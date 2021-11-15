Dinner cruise a superb local experience

Photo / Supplied.

Overseas travel might be out of the question, but New Zealanders still have exciting opportunities to explore and get to know our own beautiful regions and "backyards".

Blessed with a spectacular harbour and coastline, Tauranga is the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors. One particularly outstanding experience makes the most of our glorious harbour scenery and the hospitality offered by Trinity Wharf Tauranga.

Following a successful season last summer, the waterfront hotel is resuming its popular dinner and harbour cruise event, with bookings filling fast. It's a chance to savour wonderful food, wine and drinks with the bonus of a fascinating two-hour sunset harbour cruise aboard the Bay Explorer.

The evening begins with a welcome drink in Trinity Wharf's bar, followed by a delicious entrée and mains in the hotel restaurant which enjoys panoramic views across the harbour. Choose from meat, seafood, or vegetarian menus, all featuring the freshest ingredients and prepared by the hotel's talented chefs.

Dessert is served aboard the spacious and comfortable Bay Explorer. Shared platters featuring an array of delicious desserts are served soon after the vessel departs the Trinity Wharf pontoon at around 8pm, when a cash bar also opens.

The cruise takes in the town reach, sailing under the bridge to Stella Passage and the sprawling Port of Tauranga. Music plays as the Bay Explorer cruises down to the iconic mountain Mauao which stands sentinel over the harbour entrance, then follows the tree-lined shores of Matakana Island. To the west, the Kaimāī Range is renowned for its spectacular and colourful sunsets. The boat returns to the wharf at 10pm, when guests can enjoy a nightcap at Trinity Wharf's bar.

This fabulous adventure is available on seven dates from November to February and the Trinity Wharf events team is also happy to organise custom events for a minimum of 30 people. To find out more or book, visit: trinitywharf.co.nz/dinner-sunset-cruise.

COVID regulations mean guests must code scan when entering the hotel and the Bay Explorer. Guests are asked to keep a 1-2 metres distance from other groups. Tickets cost $125 which is non-refundable unless the event is cancelled due to COVID-19. See full details on the hotel website.

As well as a great way to spend a summer evening, the dinner and cruise event makes a wonderful Christmas gift and is just made to share with friends.

Trinity Wharf has a fantastic line-up of summer events including the "Xmas Biz Quiz 2021" – a great night out for groups of all sizes. On December 24 the hotel will present a European style Christmas Eve buffet dinner, followed the next day by a Christmas Day buffet lunch. New Year's Eve will be celebrated with a special dinner and cruise event featuring live music and the City Council fireworks display.

There's also something special for cricket fans, with a T20 Black Clash pre-match event at Trinity Wharf on January 22.

Bay Explorer is known for its educational Dolphin and Wildlife cruise, providing a memorable experience observing dolphins and a host of seasonal wildlife including seabirds, seals, whales, sharks and more. There's a licensed bar and a fantastic BBQ lunch is provided for "the best day ever."