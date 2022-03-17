The MV Solent Star was the first of a planned 72 ships set to deliver a crop estimated to be over 190 million trays, or 680,000 tonnes, of fruit to Zespri's global markets. Photo / NZME

There will be "significant pressure" on kiwifruit harvesting due to Covid as Zespri plans to export 115 million trays of SunGold Kiwifruit and around 70 million trays of green this year.

Meanwhile, the first 4100 tonnes of this season's Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit has left Tauranga.

It equates to 1.15 million trays of fruit which left the Port of Tauranga, bound for Kobe and Tokyo in Japan.

The MV Solent Star was the first of a planned 72 ships set to deliver a crop estimated to be over 190 million trays, or 680,000 tonnes, of fruit to global markets.

Zespri chief global supply officer Alastair Hulbert said demand for kiwifruit was "incredibly strong" across the global markets, and this season it was expecting another large crop of fruit.

"We're looking at exporting more than 115 million trays of SunGold Kiwifruit and around 70 million trays of Green in 2022."

This season also marked its first commercial volumes of Zespri RubyRed Kiwifruit which would be available in New Zealand, Singapore, Japan and China.

Hulbert said that while global demand remained strong, the industry was facing a number of headwinds this season given the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on labour availability.

"We know this season is going to be particularly challenging given the significant labour shortage we have and the continued disruption Covid-19 is imposing on our global supply chain.

"The labour shortage will place significant pressure on the industry and it will challenge our ability to get all of the crop picked.

"Our focus remains on looking after our people and doing everything we can to safely pick, pack and ship as much fruit as possible.

"This will include working closely with our long-term shipping partners to navigate the congestion we're seeing amongst global shipping networks."

Hulbert said Zespri expected to undertake four charter sailings to North Europe, 12 to the Mediterranean, six to the US West Coast and 50 to Zespri's Asian markets, and to send about 20,000 containers of kiwifruit this season.

"The continued use of charter vessels will be important in our ability to avoid much of the congestion we're seeing at container ports, and we're also looking at new options this season such as partnering with T&G Global to co-ship fruit to North America.

"This reflects the growing demand we're seeing for our fruit in the region, and our first liner will depart in late April.

"While we face challenges this season, our industry remains committed to providing our consumers with another great-tasting crop of fresh, healthy and great-tasting Zespri Kiwifruit," Hulbert said.