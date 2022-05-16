A youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo / NZME

A youth has been arrested following the alleged serious assault of a Bayfair Shopping Centre employee on Saturday.

On Saturday, a Bayfair Shopping Centre worker out for a walk during a break was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths near the Farm St interchange just after 3pm.

He suffered a significant injury to his eye, police said.

The youth has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Tauranga Youth Court today.

