Young girl in hospital after Whakatāne Aquatic Centre incident

A 10-year-old girl remains in Whakatāne Hospital after an incident at the Whakatāne Aquatic and Fitness Centre.

This morning, a Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokeswoman said the girl was in a stable condition in acute care at Whakatāne Hospital.

The girl was successfully rescued by aquatic centre staff following the incident last night, a Whakatāne District Council spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident about 4.59pm yesterday and one patient was treated on site before being taken to Whakatāne Hospital in a serious condition.