An artist impression of the new Pāpāmoa East Interchange. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Construction on the $90 million Pāpāmoa East Interchange has begun.

The road linking current and future eastern coastal suburbs to State Highway 2/Tauranga Eastern Link is expected to be finished in early 2026, Tauranga City Council said in a statement.

Kaumatua from Te Kapu o Waitaha, Tapuika Iwi Authority, Ngā Pōtiki a Tamapohore Trust and Ngāti Whakaue ki Maketū, council commissioners and staff from Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and contractors gathered today for a sod-turning ceremony.

Tauranga commission chairwoman Anne Tolley said the much-anticipated project will allow more housing to be built.

"Tauranga's coastal fringe is expected to grow significantly over the next 40 years, reaching up to 30,000 people by 2060. We need more dwellings to be built to keep up with that growth," she said.

"This interchange will provide increased capacity and connectivity to support the traffic demands associated with the development of Pāpāmoa East."

The interchange will be constructed over the Tauranga Eastern Link motorway, east of the Wairakei neighbourhood, linking Te Okuroa Dr and the future Golden Sands Town Centre to the motorway.

The Tauranga council said it will enable faster travel for motorists driving between neighbourhoods in Pāpāmoa East and Tauranga, Mount Maunganui and the wider region, including Te Puke. It will also provide a connection to the Rangiuru Business Park once that is operational.

Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley and commissioners Bill Wasley and Shad Rolleston break ground at the Pāpāmoa East Interchange site. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Council infrastructure general manager Nic Johansson said the "critical piece of infrastructure" would "change the dynamic" for residents in Pāpāmoa East.

"It's our objective to connect people to the places they live, learn, work and play at less than 45 minutes travel time," he said.

"The project has been long in the making, and I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication from all those who have played a part in getting this project to the current stage."

The first stage of construction would start next month and be completed in April next year. This included earthworks to construct the southern ramps on the Tauranga Eastern Link. Construction of the remainder of the interchange is scheduled to start mid-2023 and be ready for use in early 2026.

The council said funding for stage one of the project is through the Housing Infrastructure Fund, which was going through "final sign-off".

Partners in the agreement were Waka Kotahi and Tauranga City Council.

Tauranga City Council would be seeking other funding opportunities to cover the costs of construction.

Stage one Pāpāmoa East Interchange construction includes:

• A 9-metre high embankment – forming the westbound (Tauranga) exit and entry ramps of the interchange

• Installing three culverts, including one under the Tauranga Eastern Link

• Installing flexible safety barriers and widening the southern side of Tauranga Eastern Link

• Earthworks to build a stormwater retention pond, swales and connecting drains.

Source: Tauranga City Council