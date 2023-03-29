Work on picturesque shared path in Katikati gets under way

Park Road Reserve in Katikati.

Katikati’s new, accessible and all-weather shared path is on its way.

Work on the new 1.2-kilometre pathway connecting the Yeoman Bridge to Park Rd Reserve started this week.

Once complete, it will provide a picturesque 2.5-metre-wide trail for walkers, runners, e-scooters, wheelchair users and mobility scooter riders to enjoy.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council cycleways manager Scott Parker says the new path will make a fantastic addition to the growing walking and cycling network around Katikati.

“This is already a well-used grass trail, but it tends to get soggy in winter, so we want to provide a path for people of all abilities to enjoy year-round.

“Paths like this allow users to get to where they need to go easily, whether for work or recreation.

“It also gives [people] an opportunity [to get] much-needed fresh air and exercise, as well as giving people a sense of independence, connectivity, and community — so it’s important we continue to expand our walking and cycling network,” says Scott.

This is following national and regional trends to encourage more shared paths as they are safe and affordable ways to get around, while also providing health benefits to users.

The path itself will be tinted with a black oxide additive to blend in more closely with the natural environment - it’s also the most cost-effective colour option. The final colour will be very similar to the existing esplanade concrete path section between the end of Park Rd Reserve and Irwin Court.

“When we asked the community for their thoughts last year, they told us that it was important for the visual impact of the path surface to be as minimal as possible, so we’ve selected a concrete tint that we think will help with these concerns.”

“As far as the path alignment goes, we’ll be generally following the alignment identified in the original feasibility study. There will be signage along the pathway showing the alignment of each section.”

During construction, access to sections along the esplanade reserve will be unavailable at various times. Check the signs on the temporary fencing to see if you can pass through safely or need to follow a recommended detour.

Matco, a local civil construction company, has been awarded the contract to complete the project.

The shared path is expected to be completed by July 2023, weather-dependent. Scott says they appreciate that there will be disruption through the construction phase, however, the surrounding area will be reinstated as the path is completed.

This project has been on the cards since 2018 when it was included in the adopted Katikati-Waihī Beach Reserve Management Plan. Funding has been allocated through the Long Term Plan 2021-31 process.