Design concepts for the new entrance to Papamoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park.

A new children’s play area, enhanced seating, interpretive panels and more are all set to feature in the Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park upgrade, which is in its final stages.

Years in the making, the upgrade includes the construction of a new carpark, an enhanced track network and a focus on the cultural and historical richness of the area.

The project is being overseen by Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Te Uepu, a shared decision-making entity for the park made up of representatives from Toi Moana, Ngāti He, Te Kapū o Waitaha, Ngā Pōtiki and Ngāti Pūkenga.

“Visitor numbers have grown hugely,” says the council’s coastal catchments manager Pim de Monchy. “In 2016, the annual visitor numbers were around 60,000 and in 2022, we hit almost 100,000. What that means is that the carpark is regularly at capacity, and we needed to do something to cater for that growth.”

After a year of preparing the ground for the new carpark, upcoming works include the installation of a new stormwater system, rain garden, carpark surfacing and on-site effluent treatment. A visually stunning tomokanga or entryway will welcome visitors to the site, which is one of the most significant cultural and archaeological landscapes in Aotearoa.

There are more than 1600 archaeological features in the park including terraces and platforms, pits, middens and defensive earthworks such as ditches. A large number of archaeological features in such a small area is unusual.

“The Pāpāmoa hills are among the most significant cultural and archaeological landscapes in New Zealand situated in an area with a density of features and number of iwi who date back to the arrival of the Arawa canoe around 1350,” says Pim.

“We’ve worked hard with mana whenua to come up with the story that should be told at each site.”

Track upgrades include the construction of a wheelchair-friendly short loop track and a new 1500m walkway connecting the new carpark and existing walkway. The latter will meander alongside the Maraearoa pā site offering more spectacular views. An 80m staircase will also be built as an option for a more direct route within the new track.

“What this new entrance will do, it will give people a really short, easy option for enjoying the park which we don’t currently offer. It is also the first time we’ve really invested in telling the stories of the park. That’s not going to change the natural character of it, it’s just that when you get to the places of significance, you get an idea of the destinations that you are passing.”

Design concept for the new carpark serving Papamoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park.

The existing carpark will remain thanks to the land, previously leased, being bought.

“Every second year a visitor satisfaction survey is open for the public to provide feedback. We’re delighted to share that all the items our community asked for last year have been covered in the project, particularly in the carpark,” says Pim.

Requests included improved toilet facilities, an increased track network, a wheelchair-friendly track, more information on the history of the park, the installation of wayfinding signage, a water bottle fill station and more native plants throughout.

The project is scheduled to be completed in spring this year.

“There are a few variables that are still unanswered that will determining the opening date — things like when it becomes dry enough to do the road widening, so we want to wait for a decent dry spell.

“It’s such a special place with so much to offer, not only for fitness and views, but for its cultural heritage too. We’re lucky to have it right here in our backyard and hope the project will help enable more people to access and appreciate it.

So far, the project is going well.

“One of our key indicators of success is whether the four iwi-hapu partners are happy with what’s going on and whether the regional councillors are happy with what’s going on; and so far the feedback we are getting from them is that everything that’s being put together is in line with the co-designed vision they gave us to work with.”

Follow the progress of the project here:

https://www.boprc.govt.nz/our-projects/papamoa-hills-upgrade



