Winter fire warning for seniors after Waihī death

“Using timers and plugging heaters directly into wall sockets, rather than multi-boards, can make a real difference,” said King.
He warned that improper ash disposal was also a common cause of fires: “Ashes can stay hot for three to five days. Always place them in a steel bucket, douse them in water, and never throw them in the garden or rubbish bin.”
Every home should have working photoelectric smoke alarms, at least two clear exits and a safe meeting place outside, King said.
Fire and Emergency’s acting deputy chief executive, Nick Pyatt, said people aged 60-plus accounted for 55% of all house fire deaths in the past five years.
“The harm happening to older people is far too high, and we can all do more to protect them,” said Pyatt.
“We see at least 50% more fires in May, June and July than any other time of year.”
Two more house fires in Tauranga on the evening of June 14 reinforced the warning.
A Matua Rd house was “well-involved” when crews arrived about 7pm. The fire, later found to be accidental, caused significant damage – but the home had working smoke alarms, and no one was injured.
Around the same time, another fire broke out at a Farm St property in Mount Maunganui, believed to have started due to a blown light bulb.