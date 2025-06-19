Winter fire warning for seniors after Waihī death

Fire and Emergency NZ warns that heaters, cooking and log burners are among the leading causes of winter fires. Photo / NZ Herald

Fire and Emergency NZ warns that heaters, cooking and log burners are among the leading causes of winter fires. Photo / NZ Herald

A fatal house fire in Waihī has sparked urgent calls for Kiwis to take fire safety seriously this winter – especially when it comes to protecting older whānau.

A 71-year-old man was found dead after a blaze tore through a three-bedroom home on Montrose Rd at 7.45am on June 13.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the Montrose St house was “well-involved” in fire when crews arrived. Police said the fire was not thought to be suspicious, and the man’s cause of death would be determined by the coroner.

The tragedy comes amid growing concern about the heightened risk of house fires during the colder months, particularly for people aged 60-plus.

Fire and Emergency Tauranga community readiness and recovery adviser Arron King said heaters, cooking and log burners were among the leading causes of winter fires.