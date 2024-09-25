Saturday, September 28:

Tauranga Civic Choir Concert, St Peter’s Church, 3pm. The Tauranga Civic Choir are singing the oratorio Israel in Egypt by GF Handel, in English. This will be conducted by the choir’s musical director Nigel Williams with Douglas Mews accompanying on the organ. Tickets are are $25 cash at the door.

Wood Chopping Team Racing, Mount Maunganui RSA 12.30pm-6pm. Featuring three-time world champion Jack Jordan. Free entry.

Saturday, September 28 to Saturday, October 5: NZ Bridge Congress, Mercury Baypark, 10am to 9.30pm. Keen to watch over 600 people playing Bridge “the card game for life”, or get amongst it and play yourself? Experience the thrill of top-tier bridge competitions and meet fellow bridge enthusiasts from around the country. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have just started playing in the past couple of years, there’s a session for everyone. Or perhaps you’re just keen to come and watch and try and pick up the basics. All are welcome.

Give cricket a go at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Photo / 123rf

Saturday, September 28-Thursday, October 10: Rotorua Mega Fun Spring Carnival at Village Green. Free admission every day from 1pm to mid-afternoon then 7pm to late. All the fun of the fair – featuring dodgem cars, the hurricane, top gear, pirates of the Pacific, carnival games and fairground food galore and more.

Sunday, September 29: Cricket’s Back! Hosted by Northern Districts Cricket, this free event at Bay Oval from 12pm-2pm celebrates the return of the cricket season. Meet some of your favourite Northern Brave players, local clubs and give cricket a go with games for the kids and a barbecue.

The Incubator Creative Hub is organising a photo competition to celebrate International Day of Older Persons on October 1.

Monday, September 30 to Sunday, October 6: The Young at Heart Festival is a week where we celebrate our older community – parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbours – who do so much for Tauranga. The festival wraps around the official International Day of Older Persons on October 1. From Zumba classes to art exhibitions, the festival includes great events to get involved with, social events to make new friends and funky fitness to make you feel good.

October

Tuesday, October 1: Tauranga SeniorNet Club open day and registration for term four courses and workshops. Building 70 in the Tauranga Historic Village, 17th Avenue. The club encourages and coaches seniors in the use of their digital devices, for example smart TVs, phones, laptops and iPads. Further information on the club’s website or leave a message on 021 277 1912 or 07 577 1912.

A line-up of aircraft at Rotorua Airport.

Saturday, October 5:

Buzzedriders Sparkdup Jam at Logyard Dirtjumps, Rotorua from 11am-sunset. This event will feature BMX and mountain biking competitions like Highest Air, Biggest Whip and Best Trick, with cash prizes and gear from Red Bull, Title MTB, and Pit Viper. A great turnout from local riders and spectators is expected, with a $5 rider entry fee, and it promises to be a fantastic day of outdoor fun and community engagement.

Rotorua Airport is celebrating 60 years of serving the community with a special Aviation Open Day and month-long exhibitions. Saturday’s open day will offer a rare opportunity to view aircraft up close, meet pilots and purchase scenic flights on classic WWII planes like the Harvard and Boeing Stearman. Throughout the month, mini-exhibitions celebrating Māori culture and aviation will be on display across the airport, including Air New Zealand: Years of Uniform, which showcases the evolution of airline fashion through the decades, and the Air New Zealand Waka Rererangi (Flying Canoe), which explores the rich connection between Māori heritage and aviation.

Sunday, October 6: Car Boot Sale at the college carpark on Windsor Rd to raise funds for Ōtūmoetai Rotary. 7.30am for sellers and 8am for buyers. Sellers $10 a space. Electronic and appliance recycling. Fees apply. Details Brian 021 1228735 or Bevan 027 4612127.

The Hot Pink Walk in Tauranga.

Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6: Wright Rohde Academy of Performing Arts presents Legally Blonde jnr at Baycourt. Legally Blonde jnr. follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Junior cast performances 2pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday; senior cast 7pm Saturday and 11am Sunday.

Wednesday, October 9: The iconic Tauranga Hot Pink Walk returns. Join the celebration and let’s paint the town pink! Every year, thousands gather for the Hot Pink Walk, donning various shades of pink and sporting creative (and sometimes outrageous) costumes, all in the name of breast cancer support. Starting from 5pm on the beautiful waterfront (southern end of the Strand) this easy 5km walk meanders through the Tauranga City Centre, featuring lively entertainment hotspots along the route. Entry is by donation/koha, with a suggested $10 per adult and a gold coin for children. All funds raised go to supporting local people facing breast cancer. With music, entertainment, the Pink Pooch Parade, and more, this event is all about having a great time. Gather your whānau, friends, and workmates and join the fun. Register online at hotpinkwalk.co.nz or at any local Z station.

The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien promoting his new theatrical project, The Kingdom of Bling. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20: Escape Festival, Tauranga. A biennial readers and writers weekend, the festival is 10 days of music, theatre, comedy and visual arts. The variety of arts experiences, along with the free community programming, provides access to the arts and celebrates our place and the diversity of people in it – from tangata whenua to the newest migrants. This little festival with big ideas includes literary talks, workshops, and live performances across downtown Tauranga venues. More info at taurangafestival.co.nz.

Friday, October 18 to Monday, October 21: Tauranga Moana hosts Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, at Whareroa Marae and Reserve. The rich tapestry of indigenous cultures from around the globe will again be on full display as Tauranga Moana hosts Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, a skin-marking and artist event celebrating indigenous traditional body marking, with Māori leading the revival. The festival will bring together artists, storytellers, musicians and cultural ambassadors from indigenous communities worldwide. Activities include tā moko, tā tatau and skin marking artists, dance and music performances, traditional art and craft workshops and culinary experiences showcasing indigenous cuisine. General public tickets are $10 per day or free for under-12s. The Toi Kiri: Artists Wānanga from October 14-21 is for indigenous artists only.

Tauranga will host Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, now in its fifth year.

Friday, October 25 to Sunday, October 26: Fright Fest: Halloween Festival at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua. From spooky theatre tours to interactive movie nights and a glow-in-the-dark disco, there’s something for everyone to enjoy- or fear. Family-friendly and adults-only options. Tickets via sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

Wednesday, October 30: Richard O’Brien’s The Kingdom of Bling. Baycourt, 7.30pm. Tickets via eventfinda. Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this musical offers a wacky, cautionary tale with all the hallmarks of Rocky Horror. Expect giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the obnoxious king of the land, The He, all backed by a powerful rock band performing original songs.

November

Tuesday, November 12: Celtic Illusion, 7.30pm at Baycourt in Tauranga. The Irish dance and grand illusion sensation that has taken Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and the USA by storm will tour nationwide in 2024. A breathtaking array of experiences, fusing Irish dance, magic and influential flavours of Fosse, Michael Jackson, with a Broadway style.

Saturday, November 23: Tauranga Smoke, Soper Reserve, Mount Maunganui. Barbecue and rock music festival. Featuring an ensemble of well-known all-Kiwi rock bands headlined by Head Like A Hole and Tadpole, barbecue food from local vendors and a range of drinks.

Headliners Tadpole, performing at Tauranga Smoke 2024.

Regular events

Mondays: Harmony A Plenty have been singing for 20 years. Covid has reduced our numbers. We are inviting men to join and enjoy our 7pm to 9pm Monday practice, supper and singouts in Tauranga. If this appeals to you contact Frank 576 3037 or David 576 0575.

Tuesdays: Rotorua District Cadet Unit Parades – if you’re Year 9 and up, come along to see if you are the next cadet to join the ranks. Where: 23 Geddes Rd, Rotorua on Tuesdays, during school term, 6.15pm to 9pm.

Thursdays:

Rotorua Night Market, weekly at Tutanekai St from 5pm until 9pm. Weather dependant.

The Mount Art group meets every Thursday at St Peters Anglican church hall, 15 Victoria Rd at the Mount, from 9am until midday. Call Merilynn on 0274846874 for more information.

Air Training Corp, Parade during term weeks from 6.15pm at 23 Geddes Rd. Age 13-plus. Come down and have a look or contact cucdr.75sqn@cadetforces.org.nz for more information. You are welcome to come and have a look.

Fridays: Friday Night Fun Night at Baywave – enjoy two hours of racing down the hydroslide, bobbing through the waves in our wave pool and bombing off a special platform to the latest tunes for $6 per person. From 6pm to 8pm Fridays, excluding public and school holidays.

Saturdays:

Rotary Charity Market at Kuirau Park, has been operating for 37 years, every Saturday morning, wet or fine, 7am to 2pm. Stalls selling vegetables, wide range of takeaway food, popcorn, coffee, meat, jewellery, clothing, gift cards, and more. Proceeds are used for various community undertakings. Sites for stalls cost $30.

Tauranga Farmers’ Market rain or shine, 7.45am to midday at Tauranga Primary School.

Kuirau Park Book Sale on first and third Saturdays, from 9am until 1pm in the kiosk near the playground. All proceeds to Rotorua Library.

The Greerton Hall Market on the second and last Saturday of every month from 8am to 12pm.

Sundays: Waihī Beach Sunday Market 9am to 1pm at Wilson Park.

Daily: Government Gardens Guided Tours, 11am, outside Rotorua Museum.

Weekly:

Cards 500 at the Mount Community Hall every Tuesday and Thursday 12.30 to 4pm. Afternoon tea provided. All welcome. Inquiries to phone 0276586848.

Fortnightly:

Pakihi Ora Māori Business Network Māori Business Rōpū focused on bringing together and supporting ngā pakihi Māori. Anchored in Māori values, knowledge and cultural practices, dedicated to creating spaces that are mana-enhancing. A place where Māori business owners can come together and feel connected through mātauranga. This is a Wednesday fortnightly kaupapa held at Kai Caff Aye, Fenton St, 7.30am to 9.00am. Visit Pakihi Ora on Facebook for more information.

The Little Big Markets – Winter Series, Coronation Park, Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Saturday, September 21, 9am to 2pm.

Monthly:

Muscular Dystrophy Support Group meets the last Sunday of the month at 11am at the Whipped Baker Cafe, Historic Village. Family and friends welcome. Any inquiries to reactn2you@gmail.com.

Sol Markets at Simpson Reserve includes products, services and information from local stallholders that consider sustainability in their business practises. From 9am to 2pm on the first Sunday of the month.

Geyserland Country Music Club meets on the first Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm and the third Sunday of the month from 1pm to 4.30pm at the Rotorua Bowling Club. Non-members $6, children under 13 are free. For more information go to Geyserland Country Music Club Facebook page.

Rotorua UkeBox Ukulele Open Mic and Strum Along. Third Sunday of the month, 3pm to 4.30pm at Te Runanga Tea House. Free to strum or sing along or watch.

Western Bay Crop Swap, a free event for backyard gardeners, home bakers and food foragers to swap and share high quality local food on the first Saturday of the month, 10am to 11am at SuperGrans Western Bay of Plenty, 14 Jocelyn St, Katikati.

Rotorua Jazz Club meets first Sunday of every month, 4.30pm to 8pm, winter and summer. Rotorua Citizens Club, Arawa St. $20 entry for adults, $2 for juniors. The public is always welcome. For upcoming events and bands go to Rotorua Jazz Club Facebook page or email rotjazzclub@gmail.com.

Historic Village Wellbeing Market on the third Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

Ōmokoroa Market featuring arts and crafts, produce, plants and car boot, plus more. Held on the last Saturday of the month 9am to midday at Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall.

Maketū Market from 7am at Maketū Village Green on the third and fifth Sunday of the month. Vendor stalls $10. Phone Maureen 021 2671 685.

Improv Comedy with The Honest Liars – 16th Ave Theatre. First Saturday of the month 7.30pm to 9pm, entry $15.

BoP Blues Club Jam, first Wednesday of the month. 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Rotorua Citizens Club.

Art By Bike Tours, third Saturday of the month, (finishes April 15) 10am, Te Manawa.

Collective Energies Holistic Wellness Market the fourth Saturday of each month 9am to 2pm at the Mount Community Hall, 345 Maunganui Rd, Mount Maunganui. Collective Energies Facebook/Insta. Contact Melanie 027 286 8268 for more information.

