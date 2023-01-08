Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

What 2023 has in store for first home buyers

Zoe Hunter
By
8 mins to read
First-home buyers could have a better chance at getting a foot on the housing ladder this year. Photo / NZME

First-home buyers could have a better chance at getting a foot on the housing ladder this year. Photo / NZME

The New Year could bring a “silver lining” for first-home buyers, experts say.

Rising interest rates mean cautious homeowners are taking their time before their next move, giving first-time buyers less competition and putting them

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times