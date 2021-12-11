Whanganui weather: What to expect this week

Bright spots will be few and far between over the next few days. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui was a picture of gloom on Sunday morning, and the rain and cloud are set to stay as the city moves into the working week.

Metservice meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said it was going to be "a bit miserable" for the next few days.

"I don't really have good news, I'm afraid. At least it'll be a little bit cooler. We can work that silver lining in somehow.

"It will get a bit better [on Sunday] afternoon, but when I say better, that means 'slightly less bad'."

Sunday would bring a high of 21C, with an overnight high of 14C, Bakker said.

Rain was expected for much of the next few days, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.

"We've got a trough that is moving very slowly over the North Island at the moment. It's taking its time and dumping rain on us.

"It looks like there won't be too much of it on Monday morning, but it will pick up in the afternoon.

"Like I said, Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty rainy, but things are looking a little better for Thursday. This whole period is looking like it's going to be wet every day, though.

"It's a case of more or less wet. Again, Friday will bring more showers."

There would be a high of 26C on Monday and 25C on Wednesday, Bakker said.

"Apart from that, daytime highs remain at around 21C and 22C."

Overnight temperatures will gradually drop as the week progresses, with a high of 18C expected for Monday, 17C for Tuesday and Wednesday, and 15C for Thursday and Friday.