Brant Robinson was 21 when he went to war. Photo / Robinson family

Brant Robinson, the last remaining Battle for Crete veteran who spent four years as a prisoner of war, has died peacefully in his sleep in Whangamatā. He was 104.

Devoted son John said his father died on Sunday, August 7, at 9pm, after some good wins at housie on Saturday and having enjoyed a happy-hour glass of wine on Sunday afternoon.

Minister for Veterans Meka Whaitiri sent her condolences to the World War II veteran.

"I am saddened today to learn of the passing of Cyril Henry Robinson known as Brant Robinson, who is believed to be the last surviving New Zealand veteran of the Battle for Crete, Whaitiri said.

It was one of the most brutal campaigns New Zealand forces have undertaken.

"Our veterans display extraordinary aspects of service and with the passing of Brant Robinson it's our duty to ensure that service is remembered," Whaitiri said

Just before dawn on May 20, 1941, New Zealand soldiers and the Cretan people banded together and fiercely fought enemy paratroopers.

Brant was one of many Kiwi soldiers who put up a spirited and courageous resistance and proved once again what a formidable force New Zealanders are.

He counted himself lucky to have survived the Battle for Crete, having experienced the loss of close friends and comrades.

"Today I express my deepest condolences to his family, and acknowledge the service and personal sacrifice he made in serving our country," Whaitiri said.

Throughout his final years, Brant lucidly recalled the pivotal experiences in his long life including his time overseas during WWII where he was promoted to staff sergeant and a quartermaster with the "divvy sigs" – the signal company – sent to Crete to prepare for Allied troops.

He was among 6000 who got left behind when the ships that were supposed to pick them up stopped coming.

Captured by the Germans, Brant spent four years as a prisoner of war and went to work in a sugarbeet factory during this time.

He slept in barracks three tiers high and was sometimes hungry, with no idea how long he would be kept captive.

In an interview with the editor of the HC Post whilst in a lockdown for Covid-19 on Anzac Day 2022, he said "most of the Germans were reasonable" and there was a toilet inside, and the prisoners were able to shower weekly.

He had joined the war effort at age 21 because it was the right thing to do.

Brant was happily married twice – Betty, with whom he was married for 22 years before she died after an illness, and Brenda, his wife of 33 years who died unexpectedly in her sleep.

Family were always important to Brant, who was one of six brothers. He was educated at Napier Boy's High School, which was a bus ride from his grandparents. He attended this school because there was no high school in North Canterbury when he reached high school age.

A sweet tooth, Brant lovingly spent time with his great-grandchildren, Jake and Zara, sharing the lollies they would bring him on special occasions.

Brant was among the last remaining World War II veterans in Whangamatā and regularly attended Anzac services.

A small family private ceremony to celebrate Brant's life is planned.