Whangamata's Pia Rogers was selected for the New Zealand junior surf team. Photo / PhotoCPL

Pia Rogers will be fundraising around her hometown of Whangamata as she prepares for the trip of a lifetime as part of New Zealand's junior surfing team.

The Whangamata Area School student is among a strong new team selected for the 2022 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Junior Surfing Championships.

The championship is the largest junior surfing event in the world playing host to over 340 surfers from 44 nations in 2022.

Rogers joins nine of New Zealand's best junior surfers in their debut at the coveted contest.

This will be the first time the junior team has been away since 2019 and the first world junior championships since that year due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Mum Kylie said Pia was shy about promoting herself: "But I think she's going to have to get used to that".

Growing up in Whangamata where the waves range from 'groveller' that force surfers to work hard to generate power, to the world-class wave of Whangamata Bar which can hold sizey swells, she is not afraid to paddle out in bigger surf.

Board shaper Pete Anderson said Rogers had surprised locals before by paddling out in big surf when she was only young.

Rogers has benefited as one of three females on the Whangamata Area School's surf academy programme.

The academy gives lucky participants the opportunity to focus on their sport during school hours and comes with responsibility around academic work at the same time.

Her surfing has gone from strength to strength with Rogers finishing fourth in the Premier Women's Division at the 2022 National Surfing Championships in her first appearance at this top New Zealand level.

"I was pretty stoked," said Rogers at the event. "I was more nervous surfing in my U16s because there was no extra pressure with entering the Opens."

Rogers went on to win the U16 girls final.

"I'm so excited and honoured to even be chosen," she said of her selection in the New Zealand team. "It's such an amazing opportunity with really cool people and I'm going to make the most of it.

El Salvador is the latest venue for the World Surfing Games/Olympic qualifier where Paige Hareb placed 11th in 2021. It will host the 2023 Olympic Games qualifications.

The team will compete at the 2022 Surf City El Salvador ISA World Junior Surfing Championships from May 27 to June 5.

New Zealand has been represented at ISA World Junior Championships since 2003 when the junior divisions were separated from the World Surfing Games. Prior to this time, the New Zealand Junior Surfing Team attended the World Grommet Titles since its inception in 1989.

Rogers has been researching to find out more about the break.

"It seems like an epic place and the surf looks amazing so I'm excited.

"When I got selected, I was stoked. It's a great team and I'm looking forward to being able to travel out of New Zealand to represent my country."

Her competitive surfing goals are to perform at El Salvador to the best of her ability and enjoy it.



"For me, that means focusing on my training for the weeks to come and going hard."

The Whangamata Area School has kindly offered to host a trivia night and auction event to help Rogers fundraise.

At this stage, it will be on April 2 and the school might also host a gold coin mufti day. Whangamata Boardriders have also have offered to help with fundraising efforts.

"I'm so thankful to everyone who has supported me with my surfing, in particular, the Whangamata Surf Academy and Whangamata Board Riders. My friends and family especially have been super supportive and the response from the Whangamata community has been overwhelming."

The 2022 New Zealand Junior Surfing Team is as follows:

Under 18 Boys Division

Finn Vette (Gis)

Kalani Louis (Tara)

Kora Cooper (Rag)

Non-travelling Reserve: Tyler Perry (Kaik)

Under 18 Girls Division

Ava Henderson (Chch)

Liv Haysom (Piha)

Natasha Gouldsbury (Tara)

Non-travelling Reserve: Anna Brock (Mnt)

Under 16 Boys Division

Jack Tyro (Chch)

Spencer Rowson (Tara)

Tai Mouldey (Mnt)

Non-travelling Reserve: Rakiatea Tau (Chch)

Under 16 Girls Division

Leia Millar (Piha)

Pia Rogers (WGM)

Skylar McFetridge (Tara)

Non-travelling Reserve: Sophia Brock (Mnt).