Whangamatā Golf Club prize-winners acknowledged

Jill Agnew, Strokeplay and Matchplay champion. Photo / Don Mackay

Whangamatā Golf Club celebrated and acknowledged their prize-winners at their end-of-year function on Sunday, December 18.

President Terry Wilson congratulated everyone on their individual golfing achievements, and all the Whangamatā green-keeping staff and many volunteers for their fabulous work through a very wet and challenging year.

Incoming men’s club captain Jimmy Corlett paid tribute and gave thanks to Geoff Tempest for his magnificent work as club captain. The incoming men’s committee consists of Jimmy Corlett (men’s club captain), Stu Cashen (men’s vice club captain), Michael Wickham, Guy McDonald, Keith Adams and Peter Morgan.

Ladies’ prize-winners: Silver Matchplay champion Jill Agnew; Bronze 1 Matchplay champion Michelle Russell; runner-up Chris Davenport; Bronze 2 Matchplay champion Lynne Saes; runner-up Yvonne Barr; Bronze 3 Matchplay champion Jane Masters; runner-up Michelle Cotter; Silver Strokeplay champion Jill Agnew; Bronze 1 Strokeplay champion Andrea Moore; runner-up Chris Sommerville; Bronze 2 Strokeplay champion Sally Hobb; runner-up Amanda Stevenson.

Men’s Strokeplay champions: Hunter Ussher, Senior; Otis Baxter, Intermediate; Verne Russell, Junior; Jim Barr, Junior B.







