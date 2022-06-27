Police have released the name of a man killed in a homicide in Whakatāne. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of a man killed in a homicide in Whakatāne. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the man who died after an assault in Whakatāne last week.

The man was 48-year-old local Mark Hohua.

Inquiries into the circumstances of his death were ongoing, police said in a statement today.

The assault happened on June 18, and a man was dropped off at Whakatāne Hospital after an attack.

The victim received medical care and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital but died the following day. Police previously appealed for information from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220618/2962.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.